2017 Chrysler 300
Touring
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
16,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8166190
- Stock #: X01002
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG3HH582452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,508 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6