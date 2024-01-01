Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew is a versatile and family-friendly 4-door van, designed to offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and performance. Powered by a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers robust power and flexibility, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. The Grand Caravan Crew features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats, along with ample cargo space thanks to the Stow n Go seating system.Key amenities include a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as tri-zone automatic climate control, power sliding doors, and a power liftgate enhance convenience and comfort for all passengers. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.With its practical design, generous interior space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for families and larger groups.</span></p>

141,491 KM

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
141,491KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG3HR880740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

