$17,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,491 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew is a versatile and family-friendly 4-door van, designed to offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and performance. Powered by a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers robust power and flexibility, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. The Grand Caravan Crew features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats, along with ample cargo space thanks to the Stow 'n Go seating system.Key amenities include a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as tri-zone automatic climate control, power sliding doors, and a power liftgate enhance convenience and comfort for all passengers. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.With its practical design, generous interior space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for families and larger groups.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
