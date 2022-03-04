Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

39,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Crossroad

Crossroad

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577902
  • Stock #: N22035A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG4HT593244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

