Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle that combines performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers robust performance and excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Escape Titanium features a sophisticated interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and modern design. Key amenities include a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Sony sound system. Safety is prioritized with advanced features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a host of luxurious features, the Ford Escape Titanium offers a top-tier driving experience for those seeking a versatile and upscale SUV.</span></p>

2017 Ford Escape

116,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724008845
  2. 1724008846
  3. 1724008845
  4. 1724008845
  5. 1724008861
  6. 1724008861
  7. 1724008861
  8. 1724008861
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,800KM
VIN 1FMCU0J95HUA73105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle that combines performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers robust performance and excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Escape Titanium features a sophisticated interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and modern design. Key amenities include a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Sony sound system. Safety is prioritized with advanced features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a host of luxurious features, the Ford Escape Titanium offers a top-tier driving experience for those seeking a versatile and upscale SUV.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 172,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L for sale in Cornwall, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L 93,108 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 75,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape