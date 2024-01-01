$17,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR TITANIUM
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,800 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle that combines performance, comfort, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive SUV delivers robust performance and excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Escape Titanium features a sophisticated interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and modern design. Key amenities include a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Sony sound system. Safety is prioritized with advanced features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a host of luxurious features, the Ford Escape Titanium offers a top-tier driving experience for those seeking a versatile and upscale SUV.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
613-932-4514