$25,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,665 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT is a robust and versatile 4-door full-size pickup truck, designed to handle demanding tasks with ease while providing exceptional comfort for passengers. Powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine, this 4WD vehicle delivers strong performance and excellent traction, making it suitable for various driving conditions and terrains. The F-150 SuperCrew XLT features a spacious interior with seating for up to six passengers, offering high-quality materials and modern amenities. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is prioritized with advanced features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and trailer sway control. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo bed, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT stands out as a reliable and capable choice for both work and leisure.
Vehicle Features
