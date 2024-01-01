Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT is a robust and versatile 4-door full-size pickup truck, designed to handle demanding tasks with ease while providing exceptional comfort for passengers. Powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine, this 4WD vehicle delivers strong performance and excellent traction, making it suitable for various driving conditions and terrains. The F-150 SuperCrew XLT features a spacious interior with seating for up to six passengers, offering high-quality materials and modern amenities. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is prioritized with advanced features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and trailer sway control. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo bed, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT stands out as a reliable and capable choice for both work and leisure.</span></p>

2017 Ford F-150

165,665 KM

$25,288

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,665KM
VIN 1FTEW1E81HFB43590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-4514

$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2017 Ford F-150