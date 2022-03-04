Menu
2017 Ford F-150

64,915 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529443
  • Stock #: 21345B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E82HFC08527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,915 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford

2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
94,586 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 79,786 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

