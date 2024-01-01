$14,288+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$14,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,216 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, designed to provide a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth ride and good fuel economy, making it ideal for both city and highway driving. The Terrain SLE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, using high-quality materials and a practical layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as premium cloth seating, keyless entry, and automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.
