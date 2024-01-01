Menu
The 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, designed to provide a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth ride and good fuel economy, making it ideal for both city and highway driving. The Terrain SLE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, using high-quality materials and a practical layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as premium cloth seating, keyless entry, and automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
148,216KM
VIN 2GKFLTE34H6178409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,216 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, designed to provide a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth ride and good fuel economy, making it ideal for both city and highway driving. The Terrain SLE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, using high-quality materials and a practical layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as premium cloth seating, keyless entry, and automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

