$19,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Fit
EX
2017 Honda Fit
EX
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,532 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Honda Fit is a practical and versatile 4-door hatchback, renowned for its efficiency and spacious interior. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers nimble handling and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long trips alike. The Honda Fit's cleverly designed interior maximizes space, comfortably seating five passengers and providing ample cargo room that can be expanded with its configurable Magic Seat system. Modern features include a user-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. With its compact size, efficient performance, and practical design, the Honda Fit excels as a reliable and versatile hatchback for everyday use.
Vehicle Features
