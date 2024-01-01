Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Honda Fit is a practical and versatile 4-door hatchback, renowned for its efficiency and spacious interior. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers nimble handling and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long trips alike. The Honda Fits cleverly designed interior maximizes space, comfortably seating five passengers and providing ample cargo room that can be expanded with its configurable Magic Seat system. Modern features include a user-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. With its compact size, efficient performance, and practical design, the Honda Fit excels as a reliable and versatile hatchback for everyday use.</span></p>

2017 Honda Fit

98,532 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Fit

EX

2017 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,532KM
VIN 3HGGK5H75HM103710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,532 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Fit is a practical and versatile 4-door hatchback, renowned for its efficiency and spacious interior. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers nimble handling and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for city driving and long trips alike. The Honda Fit's cleverly designed interior maximizes space, comfortably seating five passengers and providing ample cargo room that can be expanded with its configurable Magic Seat system. Modern features include a user-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. With its compact size, efficient performance, and practical design, the Honda Fit excels as a reliable and versatile hatchback for everyday use.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2017 Honda Fit