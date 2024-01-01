$20,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 39,946 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is a distinctive and sporty 3-door coupe, offering a unique blend of performance and style. Powered by a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers 201 horsepower, providing an exhilarating and agile driving experience. The Veloster Turbo stands out with its bold design, featuring a single door on the drivers side and two doors on the passenger side for easy rear-seat access. Inside, the Veloster Turbo offers seating for four passengers, with a driver-focused cockpit and high-quality materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. Additional features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a rearview camera enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its eye-catching design, sporty performance, and modern technology, the 2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo FWD offers a fun and engaging driving experience.
Vehicle Features
