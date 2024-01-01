Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is a distinctive and sporty 3-door coupe, offering a unique blend of performance and style. Powered by a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers 201 horsepower, providing an exhilarating and agile driving experience. The Veloster Turbo stands out with its bold design, featuring a single door on the drivers side and two doors on the passenger side for easy rear-seat access. Inside, the Veloster Turbo offers seating for four passengers, with a driver-focused cockpit and high-quality materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. Additional features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a rearview camera enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its eye-catching design, sporty performance, and modern technology, the 2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo FWD offers a fun and engaging driving experience.</span></p>

2017 Hyundai Veloster

39,946 KM

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN KMHTC6AE4HU305969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 39,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-4514

613-932-4514

