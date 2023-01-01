$49,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Keystone 391FKSS
Retreat Destination Series
Location
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9754228
- Stock #: 17 391 FKSS
- VIN: 391 FKSS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Park Model
- Stock # 17 391 FKSS
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition Retreat Destination Series 391FKSS Park Model. Bright Open Living, King Bedroom, Outdoor TV.
Maximum Sleeping Capacity 4Number Of Slideouts3Length (ft-in / m)40' 2'' / 12.2Interior Height (in / mm)96 / 2438.4Base Weight (lbs / kg)10775 / 4887.5Carrying Capacity (lbs / kg)2545 / 1154.4Hitch Weight (lbs / kg)1320 / 598.8Number Of Axles2Air Conditioning (BTUs)15000Heater (BTUs)42000
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6