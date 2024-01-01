$17,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,411 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Mazda Mazda6 GT is a stylish and well-equipped sedan designed for comfort and convenience. It seats five passengers and features air conditioning, a backup camera with a monitor, and cruise control for easy driving. The car boasts day running lights, a navigation system, OnStar, and numerous power amenities including brakes, locks, mirrors, steering, and windows. Rear defrost ensures visibility in all conditions. Entertainment is enhanced with XM satellite radio and steering wheel audio controls. Security is top-notch with a built-in system, and the tilt wheel adds driving comfort. The Mazda6 GT is a perfect blend of performance and luxury.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514