<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD is a luxurious SUV that combines high-end features with affordability. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, it offers robust power and smooth handling with all-wheel drive capabilities. This model accommodates five passengers comfortably, featuring dual air conditioning, heated and cooled seats, and a panoramic glass roof that enhances the cabin atmosphere. It is equipped with adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, and a memory seat for personalized comfort. Additional conveniences include a power rear hatch, remote engine start, and push-button start. Safety is prioritized with a backup camera, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive security system. The Murano Platinum provides a blend of style, comfort, and technology, making it a standout choice in its class.</span></p>

2017 Nissan Murano

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5N1AZ2MH0HN182668

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

