$19,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD is a luxurious SUV that combines high-end features with affordability. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, it offers robust power and smooth handling with all-wheel drive capabilities. This model accommodates five passengers comfortably, featuring dual air conditioning, heated and cooled seats, and a panoramic glass roof that enhances the cabin atmosphere. It is equipped with adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, and a memory seat for personalized comfort. Additional conveniences include a power rear hatch, remote engine start, and push-button start. Safety is prioritized with a backup camera, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive security system. The Murano Platinum provides a blend of style, comfort, and technology, making it a standout choice in its class.
