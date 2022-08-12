Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

86,459 KM

Details Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,459KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977834
  • Stock #: 20-809
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0HN128223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2015 GMC Yukon SLT
 146,895 KM
$49,500 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 135,698 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 137,895 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory