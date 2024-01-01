Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers 170 horsepower, providing a smooth ride with the added confidence of AWD for various road conditions. The Rogue SV features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, remote start, and a power liftgate enhance convenience and comfort. Safety is prioritized with advanced technologies like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera. With its sleek design, efficient performance, and a well-rounded set of features, the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and stylish compact SUV.</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

106,988 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724037174
  2. 1724037175
  3. 1724037174
  4. 1724037174
  5. 1724037174
  6. 1724037174
  7. 1724037151
  8. 1724037174
  9. 1724037174
  10. 1724037174
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,988KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC734907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,988 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers 170 horsepower, providing a smooth ride with the added confidence of AWD for various road conditions. The Rogue SV features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, remote start, and a power liftgate enhance convenience and comfort. Safety is prioritized with advanced technologies like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera. With its sleek design, efficient performance, and a well-rounded set of features, the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and stylish compact SUV.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 172,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L for sale in Cornwall, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L 93,108 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 75,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue