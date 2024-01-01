$17,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,988 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is a versatile and well-equipped 4-door sport utility vehicle designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers 170 horsepower, providing a smooth ride with the added confidence of AWD for various road conditions. The Rogue SV features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, remote start, and a power liftgate enhance convenience and comfort. Safety is prioritized with advanced technologies like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera. With its sleek design, efficient performance, and a well-rounded set of features, the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and stylish compact SUV.
613-932-4514