2017 Nissan Rogue
117,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9263524
- Stock #: N22249A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC856594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # N22249A
- Mileage 117,843 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
n/a
