2017 Nissan Rogue

117,843 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9263524
  • Stock #: N22249A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC856594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N22249A
  • Mileage 117,843 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

