$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10346361

10346361 Stock #: N23113A

N23113A VIN: 1C6RR7FT0HS637632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 90,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.