Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1720539413
  2. 1720539411
  3. 1720539412
  4. 1720539412
  5. 1720539411
  6. 1720539411
  7. 1720539413
  8. 1720539412
  9. 1720539413
  10. 1720539412
  11. 1720539412
  12. 1720539411
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C6RR7TT4HS516154

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-075
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Kia Sedona for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Kia Sedona 139,445 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic 0 $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Cornwall, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN 136,659 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500