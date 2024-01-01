Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Ram 1500 ST is a robust and versatile 4-door pickup truck, engineered to handle tough jobs and offer reliable performance. Powered by a 5.7L V8 gasoline engine, this 4WD vehicle delivers impressive power and excellent towing capability, making it well-suited for both work and recreational use. The Ram 1500 ST features a spacious interior with seating for up to six passengers, offering durable materials and practical design. Key amenities include a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system provide added security. With its rugged exterior design, ample cargo bed, and a combination of capability and comfort, the Ram 1500 ST is a dependable choice for those seeking a powerful and versatile pickup truck.</span></p>

2017 RAM 1500

173,720 KM

$20,888

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,720KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT3HS703063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-4514

2017 RAM 1500