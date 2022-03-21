Menu
2017 RAM 1500

32,875 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811905
  • Stock #: J1478A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT0HS630906

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,875 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

