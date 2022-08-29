$46,427+ tax & licensing
$46,427
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
39,431KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9224944
- Stock #: WSE26
- VIN: 1C6RR7YT2HS676798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,431 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
