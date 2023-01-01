Menu
2017 RAM 1500

144,104 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627682
  • Stock #: N22082A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6HS710098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,104 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
