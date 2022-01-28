$19,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Sportsmen 19BHS
19BHS Bunkhouse
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New! 2017 Sportsmen Classic 19BHS. Ultra lightweight bunkhouse. Double bunks in rear, full bathroom, tub/shower, U shaped dinette, full kitchen, full double bed at front. 1 Slide, A/C, 10' awning.
20 ft long, weight: 2840 lbs.
