$15,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,229 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium is a versatile and capable compact SUV, ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a confident drive in various conditions. The Crosstrek 2.0i Premium features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfortable and supportive seats along with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru Starlink, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, and a power-adjustable driver's seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and pre-collision braking. With its rugged exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for all your journeys.
Vehicle Features
