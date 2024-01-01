Menu
The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium is a versatile and capable compact SUV, ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a confident drive in various conditions. The Crosstrek 2.0i Premium features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfortable and supportive seats along with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru Starlink, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, and a power-adjustable drivers seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like Subarus EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and pre-collision braking. With its rugged exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for all your journeys.

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

141,229 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Crosstrek

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,229KM
VIN JF2GPABC3HH235062

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,229 KM

The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium is a versatile and capable compact SUV, ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a confident drive in various conditions. The Crosstrek 2.0i Premium features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering comfortable and supportive seats along with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru Starlink, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, and a power-adjustable driver's seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and pre-collision braking. With its rugged exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for all your journeys.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2017 Subaru Crosstrek