2017 Toyota Camry
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,220 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is a reliable and comfortable 4-door sedan, ideal for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient ride with commendable fuel economy. The Camry LE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly design. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety is prioritized with features such as stability control, multiple airbags, and Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes traction control, anti-lock brakes, and brake assist. With its sleek exterior styling, generous trunk space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the Toyota Camry LE provides a dependable and pleasant driving experience for all your journeys.
