Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is a reliable and comfortable 4-door sedan, ideal for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient ride with commendable fuel economy. The Camry LE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly design. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety is prioritized with features such as stability control, multiple airbags, and Toyotas Star Safety System, which includes traction control, anti-lock brakes, and brake assist. With its sleek exterior styling, generous trunk space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the Toyota Camry LE provides a dependable and pleasant driving experience for all your journeys.</span></p>

2017 Toyota Camry

128,220 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724011699
  2. 1724011698
  3. 1724011698
  4. 1724011698
  5. 1724011698
  6. 1724011698
  7. 1724011698
  8. 1724011698
  9. 1724011699
  10. 1724011699
  11. 1724011699
  12. 1724011699
  13. 1724011699
  14. 1724011699
  15. 1724011699
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,220KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK1HU628736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,220 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is a reliable and comfortable 4-door sedan, ideal for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and efficient ride with commendable fuel economy. The Camry LE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a user-friendly design. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety is prioritized with features such as stability control, multiple airbags, and Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes traction control, anti-lock brakes, and brake assist. With its sleek exterior styling, generous trunk space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the Toyota Camry LE provides a dependable and pleasant driving experience for all your journeys.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Toyota Camry for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Toyota Camry 128,220 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 168,155 KM $16,288 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Soul 110,726 KM $19,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry