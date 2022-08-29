Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

32,152 KM

Details Features

$40,427

+ tax & licensing
$40,427

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,427

+ taxes & licensing

32,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224848
  • Stock #: WSE17
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN5HX061501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

