The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is a stylish and well-appointed compact SUV, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and responsive ride with commendable fuel efficiency. The Tiguan Comfortline features a spacious and upscale interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and a sophisticated design. Key amenities include a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior styling, versatile cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

8,182 KM

Details Description Features

$15,298

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,298

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,182KM
VIN WVGMV7AX6HK036472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,182 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is a stylish and well-appointed compact SUV, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and responsive ride with commendable fuel efficiency. The Tiguan Comfortline features a spacious and upscale interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and a sophisticated design. Key amenities include a 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior styling, versatile cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

$15,298

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan