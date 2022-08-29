$73,427+ tax & licensing
$73,427
+ taxes & licensing
Bow Tie Auto Sales
613-935-4676
2018 Audi TT
2018 Audi TT
2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-935-4676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,427
+ taxes & licensing
40,524KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9224959
- Stock #: WSE27
- VIN: WUACSAFV1J1901411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4