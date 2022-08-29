Menu
2018 Audi TT

40,524 KM

Details Features

$73,427

+ tax & licensing
$73,427

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2018 Audi TT

2018 Audi TT

2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic

2018 Audi TT

2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,427

+ taxes & licensing

40,524KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224959
  • Stock #: WSE27
  • VIN: WUACSAFV1J1901411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

