$12,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan that combines efficiency, comfort, and modern features. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it ideal for both city commuting and longer journeys. The Cruze LT features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering quality materials and a range of conveniences. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a rearview camera enhance comfort and usability. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, efficient performance, and a host of modern technology, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.
