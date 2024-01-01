Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan that combines efficiency, comfort, and modern features. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it ideal for both city commuting and longer journeys. The Cruze LT features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering quality materials and a range of conveniences. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a rearview camera enhance comfort and usability. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, efficient performance, and a host of modern technology, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724035901
  2. 1724035901
  3. 1724035901
  4. 1724035901
  5. 1724035901
  6. 1724035920
  7. 1724035919
  8. 1724035920
  9. 1724035920
  10. 1724035920
  11. 1724035920
  12. 1724035920
  13. 1724035920
  14. 1724035920
  15. 1724035920
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM1J7212558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan that combines efficiency, comfort, and modern features. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it ideal for both city commuting and longer journeys. The Cruze LT features a well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, offering quality materials and a range of conveniences. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a rearview camera enhance comfort and usability. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, efficient performance, and a host of modern technology, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Hyundai Veloster 39,946 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze 157,000 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer 130,131 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze