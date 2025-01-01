$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Paulette Auto Sales
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek blue beauty boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. With its spacious interior, you can comfortably fit your passengers and all your gear.
This Cruze is packed with features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and remote trunk release. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and mirrors. And stay safe with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- WiFi Hotspot: Keep your passengers connected on the go.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze and avoid those pesky fender benders.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings and hello to clear visibility.
- Satellite Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment options.
Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to take this incredible Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
