<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek blue beauty boasts a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. With its spacious interior, you can comfortably fit your passengers and all your gear.</p><p>This Cruze is packed with features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and remote trunk release. Stay warm and comfortable with heated seats and mirrors. And stay safe with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>WiFi Hotspot:</strong> Keep your passengers connected on the go.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking a breeze and avoid those pesky fender benders.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings and hello to clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment options.</li></ul><p>Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to take this incredible Chevrolet Cruze for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

12134379

Paulette Auto Sales

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1BE5SMXJ7164199

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
