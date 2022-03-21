2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8666567

8666567 Stock #: 22086B

22086B VIN: 3G1BE6SM9JS526613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 84,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.