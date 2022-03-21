Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

84,312 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8666567
  • Stock #: 22086B
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM9JS526613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Back to Top

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

