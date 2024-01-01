Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a stylish and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer comfort and versatility for modern drivers. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, it provides a balance of performance and fuel efficiency suitable for daily commuting and long-distance travel. The Equinox LTs spacious interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring premium materials and amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features and a practical cargo area, the Chevrolet Equinox LT combines reliability, comfort, and modern technology, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded SUV for various lifestyles and adventures.</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

122,274 KM

Details Description Features

$18,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724005459
  2. 1724005459
  3. 1724005459
  4. 1724005459
  5. 1724005530
  6. 1724005529
  7. 1724005530
  8. 1724005530
  9. 1724005530
  10. 1724005530
  11. 1724005530
  12. 1724005530
  13. 1724005530
  14. 1724005530
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,274KM
VIN 2GNAXJEV6J6170079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,274 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a stylish and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer comfort and versatility for modern drivers. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, it provides a balance of performance and fuel efficiency suitable for daily commuting and long-distance travel. The Equinox LT's spacious interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring premium materials and amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features and a practical cargo area, the Chevrolet Equinox LT combines reliability, comfort, and modern technology, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded SUV for various lifestyles and adventures.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 172,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L for sale in Cornwall, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L 93,108 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 75,215 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox