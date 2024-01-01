Menu
The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a versatile and efficient compact SUV, ideal for both daily commuting and family adventures. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth ride and excellent fuel economy. The Equinox LS features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a well-organized cabin. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with standard features such as lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision alert. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and convenience, the Chevrolet Equinox LS delivers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

137,425 KM

$17,599

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,425KM
VIN 2GNAXREV9J6327893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,425 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a versatile and efficient compact SUV, ideal for both daily commuting and family adventures. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth ride and excellent fuel economy. The Equinox LS features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a well-organized cabin. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with standard features such as lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision alert. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and convenience, the Chevrolet Equinox LS delivers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2018 Chevrolet Equinox