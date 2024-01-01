Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a well-rounded and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both daily commutes and family road trips. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency and strong performance. The Equinox LT features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a refined cabin design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a suite of airbags. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT delivers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

146,046 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/3LT

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724016114
  2. 1724016114
  3. 1724016114
  4. 1724016247
  5. 1724016114
  6. 1724016113
  7. 1724016114
  8. 1724016114
  9. 1724016114
  10. 1724016114
  11. 1724016113
  12. 1724016113
  13. 1724016113
  14. 1724016113
  15. 1724016113
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,046KM
VIN 3GNAXLEU0JL299997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,046 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a well-rounded and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both daily commutes and family road trips. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency and strong performance. The Equinox LT features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a refined cabin design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a suite of airbags. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT delivers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 159,464 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sedona for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Sedona 130,293 KM $30,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD 161,115 KM $16,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox