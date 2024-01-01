$16,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/3LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/3LT
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,046 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a well-rounded and efficient 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both daily commutes and family road trips. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency and strong performance. The Equinox LT features a spacious interior with seating for up to five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a refined cabin design. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a suite of airbags. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT delivers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
613-932-4514