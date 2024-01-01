Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed for urban commuting and everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a nimble and efficient ride, perfect for navigating city streets and highways. The Trax LSs interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring a modern design with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a blend of essential technology and comfort, the Chevrolet Trax LS provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for daily use.</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Trax

111,592 KM

Details Description Features

$15,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724039597
  2. 1724039597
  3. 1724039596
  4. 1724039597
  5. 1724039597
  6. 1724039568
  7. 1724039596
  8. 1724039596
  9. 1724039596
  10. 1724039596
  11. 1724039596
  12. 1724039596
  13. 1724039596
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,592KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB8JL229879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,592 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed for urban commuting and everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a nimble and efficient ride, perfect for navigating city streets and highways. The Trax LS's interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring a modern design with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a blend of essential technology and comfort, the Chevrolet Trax LS provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for daily use.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 159,464 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sedona for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Sedona 130,293 KM $30,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD 161,115 KM $16,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Trax