$15,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,592 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS is a compact and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed for urban commuting and everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a nimble and efficient ride, perfect for navigating city streets and highways. The Trax LS's interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring a modern design with durable materials. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and a blend of essential technology and comfort, the Chevrolet Trax LS provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for daily use.
