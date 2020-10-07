2018 Crossroads RV Sunset Trail 222RB

+ taxes & licensing
613-935-9766
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Like New! 2018 Sunset Trail Super Lite 222RB. 1 Slide, Private Queen Bedroom, U Shaped Dinette, Rear Bath, Outdoor Kitchen, Outdoor BBQ, 16' Electric Awning with LED Lights. Sleeps 4
Exterior Length: 26' 11" Dry Weight: 4,734 lbs. Carrying Capacity: 2,786 lbs. Hitch Weight 524 lbs.
