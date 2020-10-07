Menu
2018 Crossroads RV Sunset Trail 222RB

0 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2018 Crossroads RV Sunset Trail 222RB

2018 Crossroads RV Sunset Trail 222RB

Super Lite Series

2018 Crossroads RV Sunset Trail 222RB

Super Lite Series

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Sale Price

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5843970
  • Stock #: S0777284C
  • VIN: 53013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # S0777284C
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!  2018 Sunset Trail Super Lite 222RB.  1 Slide, Private Queen Bedroom, U Shaped Dinette, Rear Bath, Outdoor Kitchen,  Outdoor BBQ, 16' Electric Awning with LED Lights.  Sleeps 4 

Exterior Length: 26' 11"    Dry Weight: 4,734 lbs.   Carrying Capacity: 2,786 lbs.  Hitch Weight 524 lbs.   

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

