Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Durango

49,000 KM

Details Features

$45,509

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,509

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 8525705
  2. 8525705
  3. 8525705
  4. 8525705
  5. 8525705
  6. 8525705
  7. 8525705
  8. 8525705
  9. 8525705
Contact Seller

$45,509

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8525705
  • Stock #: X04001
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4JC456172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 84,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 43,178 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart AERO
 179,922 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory