2018 Ford EcoSport

67,504 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

SES

Location

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8547473
  • Stock #: J1466A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL9JC195619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J1466A
  • Mileage 67,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

