2018 Ford Escape

144,752 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,752KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0JUC42162

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,752 KM

Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost Turbo Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Dual Climate Control, and much more. Don't live in the Kingston Area? No problem! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program! Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910. Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 775 Gardiners Rd, KINGSTON, ON https://www.pauletteauto.com Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls, North Bay, Sudbury and beyond! Ask us about our free, VIP delivery program!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

