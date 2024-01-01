$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$18,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 1.5L EcoBoost Turbo Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Dual Climate Control, and much more.
