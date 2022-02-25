Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

23,668 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

  1. 8356929
  2. 8356929
  3. 8356929
  4. 8356929
  5. 8356929
  6. 8356929
  7. 8356929
  8. 8356929
  9. 8356929
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356929
  • Stock #: 22101A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGB61083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,668 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 160,866 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
 234,551 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
 274,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-2584

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory