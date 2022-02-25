2018 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 6 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356929

8356929 Stock #: 22101A

22101A VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGB61083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 23,668 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.