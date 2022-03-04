$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 3 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8495296

8495296 Stock #: 22091A

22091A VIN: 1FTEW1EP6JFC18328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 106,339 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.