2018 Ford F-150
FXR
Location
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
86,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9006466
- Stock #: 20-790D
- VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC66889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
