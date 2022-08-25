Menu
2018 Ford F-150

86,900 KM

Details Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

FXR

2018 Ford F-150

FXR

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9006466
  Stock #: 20-790D
  VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC66889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

