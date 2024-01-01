$21,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Taurus
2018 Ford Taurus
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$21,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,160 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Focus ST is a performance-oriented 4-door hatchback that combines sporty handling with everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling, making it ideal for enthusiasts who enjoy a spirited drive. The Focus ST features a driver-focused interior with seating for five passengers, offering supportive sport seats and high-quality materials. Key amenities include a 4.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Performance features such as sport-tuned suspension, a distinctive ST body kit, and upgraded brakes enhance driving dynamics. With its aggressive exterior styling, ample cargo space, and a blend of performance and comfort, the Ford Focus ST offers an engaging and enjoyable driving experience for those who crave both speed and practicality.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514