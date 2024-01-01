$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is a refined and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle that blends style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a choice of turbocharged engines, including a 1.5L or 2.0L 4-cylinder, the Terrain SLT offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, with up to 252 horsepower available for responsive driving. The SLT trim features a well-crafted interior with leather-appointed seating for five passengers, emphasizing comfort and premium materials throughout. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Additional features such as heated front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, and remote start add convenience and luxury to the driving experience. Safety is enhanced with advanced technologies like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a rearview camera. With its distinctive design, strong performance, and a host of premium features, the 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is an excellent choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV.
Vehicle Features
