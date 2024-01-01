Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is a refined and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle that blends style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a choice of turbocharged engines, including a 1.5L or 2.0L 4-cylinder, the Terrain SLT offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, with up to 252 horsepower available for responsive driving. The SLT trim features a well-crafted interior with leather-appointed seating for five passengers, emphasizing comfort and premium materials throughout. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Additional features such as heated front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, and remote start add convenience and luxury to the driving experience. Safety is enhanced with advanced technologies like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a rearview camera. With its distinctive design, strong performance, and a host of premium features, the 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is an excellent choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV.</p>

2018 GMC Terrain

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Terrain

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724047031
  2. 1724047031
  3. 1724047030
  4. 1724047031
  5. 1724047029
  6. 1724047030
  7. 1724047030
  8. 1724047030
  9. 1724047030
  10. 1724047030
  11. 1724047030
  12. 1724047031
  13. 1724047030
  14. 1724047030
  15. 1724047030
  16. 1724047030
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
VIN 3GKALVEX6JL159743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is a refined and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle that blends style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a choice of turbocharged engines, including a 1.5L or 2.0L 4-cylinder, the Terrain SLT offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, with up to 252 horsepower available for responsive driving. The SLT trim features a well-crafted interior with leather-appointed seating for five passengers, emphasizing comfort and premium materials throughout. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Additional features such as heated front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, and remote start add convenience and luxury to the driving experience. Safety is enhanced with advanced technologies like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a rearview camera. With its distinctive design, strong performance, and a host of premium features, the 2018 GMC Terrain SLT is an excellent choice for those seeking a sophisticated and versatile compact SUV.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Toyota Camry for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Toyota Camry 128,220 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 168,155 KM $16,288 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Soul for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Soul 110,726 KM $19,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain