<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek and stylish four-door sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, coupled with a manual transmission for a fun and engaging driving experience. With its front-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate Canadian roads, rain or shine. This Elantra has only 76,700km on the odometer, ensuring its still in its prime.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, keyless entry for effortless access, and power windows and door locks for ease of use. Safety is paramount, and this Elantra is equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>Ready to experience the Hyundai Elantra for yourself? Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this well-maintained sedan for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of a true drivers car with a manual transmission.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe in any weather with the convenience of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Elantra with just the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Door Locks:</strong> Enjoy effortless convenience with power windows and door locks.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by a full suite of safety features.</li></ol>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

76,700 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,700KM
VIN 5NPD74LF4JH297945

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,700 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

2018 Hyundai Elantra