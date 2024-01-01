$14,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2018 Hyundai Elantra, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek and stylish four-door sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine, coupled with a manual transmission for a fun and engaging driving experience. With its front-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate Canadian roads, rain or shine. This Elantra has only 76,700km on the odometer, ensuring it's still in its prime.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, keyless entry for effortless access, and power windows and door locks for ease of use. Safety is paramount, and this Elantra is equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
Ready to experience the Hyundai Elantra for yourself? Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this well-maintained sedan for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Here are 5 sizzle features:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of a true driver's car with a manual transmission.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in any weather with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Elantra with just the touch of a button.
- Power Windows and Door Locks: Enjoy effortless convenience with power windows and door locks.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a full suite of safety features.
