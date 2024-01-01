$16,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,490 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE is a stylish and practical compact hatchback, designed to offer a sporty driving experience along with everyday utility. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and efficient ride, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Elantra GT GL SE features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a spacious cabin. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, keyless entry, and a six-speaker audio system enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, versatile cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE offers a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514