The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE is a stylish and practical compact hatchback, designed to offer a sporty driving experience along with everyday utility. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and efficient ride, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Elantra GT GL SE features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a spacious cabin. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, keyless entry, and a six-speaker audio system enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, versatile cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE offers a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

109,490 KM

$16,498

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,490KM
VIN KMHH35LE9JU042333

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,490 KM

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE is a stylish and practical compact hatchback, designed to offer a sporty driving experience along with everyday utility. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and efficient ride, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The Elantra GT GL SE features a modern interior with seating for five passengers, providing comfortable and supportive seats along with a spacious cabin. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as heated front seats, keyless entry, and a six-speaker audio system enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, versatile cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE offers a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

$16,498

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT