$17,288+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this stunning 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive both on the highway and off-road. With its 4x4 capabilities, you can conquer snow, ice, and rough terrain with confidence.
This Compass is loaded with features to make every journey comfortable and convenient. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel to your liking, and enjoy the warmth of the heated mirrors on chilly mornings. Stay connected with keyless entry, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a comprehensive security system.
This used Jeep Compass comes with just 166,999km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this stunning SUV for a test drive!
Here are five sizzling features that make this Compass stand out:
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a rugged trail.
- Leather Seats: Experience comfort and luxury with the plush leather seating.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility on frosty mornings with heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Jeep with ease for ultimate convenience.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
