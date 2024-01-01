Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this stunning 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive both on the highway and off-road. With its 4x4 capabilities, you can conquer snow, ice, and rough terrain with confidence.</p><p>This Compass is loaded with features to make every journey comfortable and convenient. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel to your liking, and enjoy the warmth of the heated mirrors on chilly mornings. Stay connected with keyless entry, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a comprehensive security system.</p><p>This used Jeep Compass comes with just 166,999km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this stunning SUV for a test drive!</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzling features that make this Compass stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy driveway or a rugged trail.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and luxury with the plush leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility on frosty mornings with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Jeep with ease for ultimate convenience.</li></ol><p> </p>

166,999 KM

Details Description Features

Limited 4X4

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,999KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB6JT329619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
