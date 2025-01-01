$14,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white beauty packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive whether you're cruising through the city or venturing off-road. Inside, you'll find a spacious and luxurious cabin with leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable even on the coldest days. With its 4x4 capability, you can confidently conquer any terrain, while the numerous safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control give you peace of mind on every journey.
This Compass Limited is packed with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. The keyless entry and start system let you get on the road in a flash, while the power windows, locks, and mirrors add a touch of luxury. Keep your eyes on the road thanks to the automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. And when you need to stay entertained, the AM/FM radio, auxiliary audio input, and satellite radio keep the music flowing. With only 166,998km on the odometer, this Jeep Compass is ready for many more adventures.
Here are just a few of the most exciting features that will make you fall in love with this Compass:
- 4x4 Capability: Go anywhere, anytime with the confidence of four-wheel drive.
- Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Experience the convenience of getting in and going without a key.
- Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see this exceptional Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 in person.
