<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This white beauty packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive whether youre cruising through the city or venturing off-road. Inside, youll find a spacious and luxurious cabin with leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable even on the coldest days. With its 4x4 capability, you can confidently conquer any terrain, while the numerous safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control give you peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>This Compass Limited is packed with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. The keyless entry and start system let you get on the road in a flash, while the power windows, locks, and mirrors add a touch of luxury. Keep your eyes on the road thanks to the automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. And when you need to stay entertained, the AM/FM radio, auxiliary audio input, and satellite radio keep the music flowing. With only 166,998km on the odometer, this Jeep Compass is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Here are just a few of the most exciting features that will make you fall in love with this Compass:</p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Go anywhere, anytime with the confidence of four-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of getting in and going without a key.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see this exceptional Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 in person.</p>

VIN 3C4NJDCB6JT329619

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Jeep Compass