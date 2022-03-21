Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

72,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 8722574
  2. 8722574
  3. 8722574
  4. 8722574
  5. 8722574
  6. 8722574
  7. 8722574
  8. 8722574
  9. 8722574
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8722574
  • Stock #: N22112A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT4JC209175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 48,278 KM
$41,665 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 171,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 70,650 KM
$78,509 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory