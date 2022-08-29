Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

46,281 KM

$45,497

+ tax & licensing
$45,497

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$45,497

+ taxes & licensing

46,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9169363
  • Stock #: N22127A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG8JW103647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

