2018 Jeep Wrangler

118,006 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
JK Unlimited Sahara

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9717088
  • Stock #: N22179A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5JL801358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

