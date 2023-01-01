2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 0 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9717088

9717088 Stock #: N22179A

N22179A VIN: 1C4BJWEG5JL801358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 118,006 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.